IDBI Bank launches video KYC facility for opening savings bank accounts

Suresh Khatanhar, Deputy Managing Director, IDBI Bank after inaugurating a centralized Video-KYC hub at Mumbai said, “VAO – Video KYC Account Opening is yet another step in creating more digital journeys benefiting the customers. This comes close on the heels of the “I Quick" mobile app based account opening and “WhatsApp Banking" facilities the Bank had launched recently. The Bank is endeavouring to make more such customer friendly digital conveniences available for customer delight".