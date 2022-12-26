IDBI Bank offers 7.60% interest rate on this special fixed deposit (FD). Details here1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 12:45 PM IST
- IDBI Bank had hiked the interest rate on retail term deposits of less than ₹2 crore effective 19 December
IDBI Bank has increased the rate of interest on deposits and now offers interest on 700 days tenure. According to the bank’s press release, “IDBI Bank offers 7.60% interest on Retail Amrit Mahotsav Deposit. IDBI Bank has enhanced rate of interest on deposits and now offers interest up to 7.60% for just 700 days, as a limited period offer, effective from December 26, 2022."