The Supreme Court has dismissed appeals challenging IDBI Bank's pension scheme after taking note of the Union Government's approval of the strategic sale of a 60.72% stake in the bank to a subsidiary of Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.
A bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice K Vinod Chandran observed that, given the Centre's decision to proceed with the strategic disinvestment, "there is nothing much, we can do in the matter(s)." he Court, however, kept open the appellants' right to pursue appropriate legal remedies before the competent forum.
The Court was informed about a Ministry of Finance press release dated October 14, 2026, announcing that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had approved M/s 10955230 Canada Inc., whose parent entity is Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., as the strategic buyer of an aggregate 60.72% equity stake in IDBI Bank.
The proposed transaction involves the sale of the Government of India's 30.48% stake and LIC's 30.24% stake in IDBI Bank. Upon completion of the transaction, the Government and LIC would retain 15% and 19% stakes, respectively. The Cabinet Committee has also authorised the sale of the Government's residual 15% stake through the open market.
The press release clarified that the successful bidder was yet to present its credentials before the Reserve Bank of India and submit a roadmap for compliance with applicable regulatory conditions.
BI
Taking note of the strategic sale approval, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeals while affirming the Bombay High Court's decision.
The appeals were filed by the All India IDBI Officers Association and other appellants challenging the Bombay High Court's dismissal of their writ petitions.
The officers' association had challenged an IDBI Bank circular dated April 18, 2012, seeking an additional opportunity for employees who had not earlier opted for the IDBI Defined Benefit Pension Scheme. It had also questioned retrospective deductions from employees' salaries towards pension contributions under the New Pension Scheme from April 1, 2008.
The officers' association had challenged an IDBI Bank circular dated April 18, 2012, seeking an additional opportunity for employees who had not earlier opted for the IDBI Defined Benefit Pension Scheme. It had also questioned retrospective deductions from employees' salaries towards pension contributions under the New Pension Scheme from April 1, 2008.
The Bombay High Court had dismissed the writ petitions on the ground that IDBI Bank was not 'State' under Article 12 of the Constitution and was therefore not amenable to writ jurisdiction under Article 226.
The Supreme Court agreed with the High Court's view that IDBI Bank was not 'State'.
Yes. While dismissing the appeals, the Supreme Court expressly kept open the appellants' right to pursue appropriate legal remedies before the competent forum.
(With inputs from LiveLaw)
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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