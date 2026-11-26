The Supreme Court has dismissed appeals challenging IDBI Bank's pension scheme after taking note of the Union Government's approval of the strategic sale of a 60.72% stake in the bank to a subsidiary of Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.
A bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice K Vinod Chandran observed that, given the Centre's decision to proceed with the strategic disinvestment, "there is nothing much, we can do in the matter(s)." he Court, however, kept open the appellants' right to pursue appropriate legal remedies before the competent forum.
The Court was informed about a Ministry of Finance press release dated October 14, 2026, announcing that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had approved M/s 10955230 Canada Inc., whose parent entity is Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., as the strategic buyer of an aggregate 60.72% equity stake in IDBI Bank.
The proposed transaction involves the sale of the Government of India's 30.48% stake and LIC's 30.24% stake in IDBI Bank. Upon completion of the transaction, the Government and LIC would retain 15% and 19% stakes, respectively. The Cabinet Committee has also authorised the sale of the Government's residual 15% stake through the open market.
The press release clarified that the successful bidder was yet to present its credentials before the Reserve Bank of India and submit a roadmap for compliance with applicable regulatory conditions.
BI
Taking note of the strategic sale approval, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeals while affirming the Bombay High Court's decision.
The appeals were filed by the All India IDBI Officers Association and other appellants challenging the Bombay High Court's dismissal of their writ petitions.
The officers' association had challenged an IDBI Bank circular dated April 18, 2012, seeking an additional opportunity for employees who had not earlier opted for the IDBI Defined Benefit Pension Scheme. It had also questioned retrospective deductions from employees' salaries towards pension contributions under the New Pension Scheme from April 1, 2008.
The officers' association had challenged an IDBI Bank circular dated April 18, 2012, seeking an additional opportunity for employees who had not earlier opted for the IDBI Defined Benefit Pension Scheme. It had also questioned retrospective deductions from employees' salaries towards pension contributions under the New Pension Scheme from April 1, 2008.
The Bombay High Court had dismissed the writ petitions on the ground that IDBI Bank was not 'State' under Article 12 of the Constitution and was therefore not amenable to writ jurisdiction under Article 226.
The Supreme Court agreed with the High Court's view that IDBI Bank was not 'State'.
Yes. While dismissing the appeals, the Supreme Court expressly kept open the appellants' right to pursue appropriate legal remedies before the competent forum.
(With inputs from LiveLaw)