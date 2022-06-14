IDBI Bank raises rates on term deposits by 10-25 bps

“In the present scenario of volatility in the financial markets as well as uncertainty globally and rising inflation domestically, fixed deposit remains a most preferred avenue of safe investment in the Indian market. The bank offers its highest interest rate of 5.75% and offers additional 75 basis points higher interest rate up to 6.50% to Resident Senior Citizen customers across maturities, under its brand “NAMAN Senior Citizen FD," said Suresh Khatanhar, Deputy Managing Director, IDBI Bank.