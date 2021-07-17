IDBI Bank has revised fixed deposit or FD rates for some select maturity periods. The revised IDBI Bank rates on retail FDs of less than ₹ 2 crores are effective from 14 July.

The bank offers multiple FD schemes to its customers. After the latest revision, FD interest rates in IDBI Bank range from 2.7 to 4.8% for FDs maturing in 7 days to 20 years. IDBI Bank offers a special interest rate on FDs for senior citizens. Current IDBI Bank FD rates for senior citizens range from 3.2% to 5.3%.

For deposits maturing in 7 to 14 days and 15 to 30 days, IDBI Bank gives 2.7% interest. For 31 to 45 days 2.8% interest, 46-90 days, 3.00% interest, 91 days to 6 months 3.5% interest.

For FDs maturing in 6 months to up to one year, the bank gives 4.3% interest.

For deposits maturing in one year, IDBI Bank will give 5%, deposits maturing after one year till three years will give 5.1%. FDs maturing in a time period of more than three years but less than five years will get 5.3% interest rates and FDs for more than five years till 10 years will get 5.25% interest rates. And for 10 years to 20 years FDs, the bank will give 4.8%.

Term deposits maturing in 5 years will fetch an interest rate of 5.25%. These deposits are also known as tax-saving FD.

IDBI Bank latest FD interest rates for general customers (less than ₹2 crore) with effect from 14 July

7-14 days 2.7%

15-30 days 2.7%

31-45 days 2.8%

46- 60 days 3.00%

61-90 days 3.00%

91-6 months 3.5%

6 months 1 day - 270 days 4.3%

271 days up to 1 year 4.3%

1 year 5%

More than 1 year-2 years 5.1%

More than 2 years to less than 3 years 5.1%

3 years to less than 5 years 5.3%

5 years 5.25%

More than 5 years - 7 years 5.25%

More than7 years - 10 years 5.25%

More than10 years - 20 years 4.8%

IDBI Bank offers senior citizens’ an additional 50 bps interest rate across all tenors.

