IDBI Bank revises fixed deposit (FD) rates. Latest FD rates here2 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2021, 07:08 AM IST
- The revised IDBI Bank rates on retail FDs of less than ₹ 2 crores are effective from 14 July
IDBI Bank has revised fixed deposit or FD rates for some select maturity periods. The revised IDBI Bank rates on retail FDs of less than ₹ 2 crores are effective from 14 July.
The bank offers multiple FD schemes to its customers. After the latest revision, FD interest rates in IDBI Bank range from 2.7 to 4.8% for FDs maturing in 7 days to 20 years. IDBI Bank offers a special interest rate on FDs for senior citizens. Current IDBI Bank FD rates for senior citizens range from 3.2% to 5.3%.
For deposits maturing in 7 to 14 days and 15 to 30 days, IDBI Bank gives 2.7% interest. For 31 to 45 days 2.8% interest, 46-90 days, 3.00% interest, 91 days to 6 months 3.5% interest.
For FDs maturing in 6 months to up to one year, the bank gives 4.3% interest.
For deposits maturing in one year, IDBI Bank will give 5%, deposits maturing after one year till three years will give 5.1%. FDs maturing in a time period of more than three years but less than five years will get 5.3% interest rates and FDs for more than five years till 10 years will get 5.25% interest rates. And for 10 years to 20 years FDs, the bank will give 4.8%.
Term deposits maturing in 5 years will fetch an interest rate of 5.25%. These deposits are also known as tax-saving FD.
IDBI Bank latest FD interest rates for general customers (less than ₹2 crore) with effect from 14 July
7-14 days 2.7%
15-30 days 2.7%
31-45 days 2.8%
46- 60 days 3.00%
61-90 days 3.00%
91-6 months 3.5%
6 months 1 day - 270 days 4.3%
271 days up to 1 year 4.3%
1 year 5%
More than 1 year-2 years 5.1%
More than 2 years to less than 3 years 5.1%
3 years to less than 5 years 5.3%
5 years 5.25%
More than 5 years - 7 years 5.25%
More than7 years - 10 years 5.25%
More than10 years - 20 years 4.8%
IDBI Bank offers senior citizens’ an additional 50 bps interest rate across all tenors.
