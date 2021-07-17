IDBI Bank revises fixed deposit (FD) rates. Latest FD rates here

For deposits maturing in one year, IDBI Bank will give 5%, deposits maturing after one year till three years will give 5.1%. FDs maturing in a time period of more than three years but less than five years will get 5.3% interest rates and FDs for more than five years till 10 years will get 5.25% interest rates. And for 10 years to 20 years FDs, the bank will give 4.8%.