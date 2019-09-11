IDBI Bank offers multiple fixed deposit (FD) schemes to their customers. Fixed Deposits of IDBI Bank have a higher interest rate compared to their saving deposits. FD interest rates in IDBI Bank range from 3.50 % to 6.95% for deposits with a tenure of 7 days to 20 years. The latest FD rates are applicable with effect from 6th September 2019. For short-term deposits, with a tenure of 7 days to less than 365 days, IDBI Bank gives interest ranging from 3.50% to 6.25% to genral customers. Short term IDBI Bank FD rates for senior citizens range from 4.00% to 6.75%

IDBI Bank FD rates are the highest for the deposits with a tenure of 1 year, wherein the FD rate of interest is 6.95% for general customers and 7.45% for senior citizens. For FDs maturing between 1 year and 2 years, IDBI Bank gives 6.85% interest. Deposits maturing in 2 years and 3 years, 3 years and 5 years will fetch 6.80 % and 6.70% interest respectively.

IDBI Bank FD interest rates for long term deposits with tenure of 5 years to 20 years offer interest ranging from 6.00% to 6.60%. The tax-saving FD with 5 years maturity period will give 6.60% interest in IDBI Bank. FDs maturing in 5 years and 10 years, gives 6.25% interest. IDBI Bank fixed deposit rates for deposits with a tenure of 20 years is 6.00%.

IDBI Bank latest FD interest rates (below ?2 crore) for general public

7-14 days-3.50%

15-30 days- 5.00%

31-45 days-5.00%

46-60 days-5.60%

61-90 days-5.75%

91-6 months-6.00%

6 months 1 day to 270 days-6.25%

271 days upto < 1 year-6.25%

1 year-6.95%

> 1 year upto 2 years-6.85%

>2 years upto < 3 years-6.80%

3 years upto < 5 years-6.70%

5 years-6.60%

> 5 years upto 7 years-6.25%

>7 years upto 10 years-6.25%

>10 years upto 20 years*-6.00%

Tax Saving FD

5 years-6.60 %

IDBI Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for senior citizens

IDBI Bank offers special interest rate on FD for senior citizens. Current IDBI Bank FD rates for senior citizens range from 4.00% to 7.45%.

7-14 days-4.00%

15-30 days-5.50%

31-45 days-5.50%

46- 60 days-6.10%

61-90 days-6.25%

91-6 months-6.50%

6 months 1 day upto 270 days-6.75%

271 days upto< 1 year-6.75%

1 year-7.45%

> 1 year - 2 years-7.35%

>2 years upto < 3 years-7.30%

3 years upto < 5 years-7.20%

5 years-7.10%

> 5 years - 7 years-6.75%

>7 years - 10 years-6.75%

>10 years - 20 years*-6.50%

Tax Saving FD

5 years-7.10%

IDBI Bank's repo-linked retail loans would be effective from 1 October.

The largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has also cut the retail term deposit rates by up to 25 basis points, and the bulk term deposit rates by up to 20 basis points with effect from 10th September 2019.















