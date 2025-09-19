IDBI Bank revises its Utsav FD interest rates starting today. Check the latest rates

FD interest rates: IDBI Bank has revised its interest rates on Utsav FD. Under this plan, the bank offers special rates for special tenures: 444 days, 555 days and 700 days.

Starting 19 September, IDBI Bank will now offer 6.6 percent interest on 444-day FD, 6.65 percent on 555-day FD and 6.5 percent on 700-day FD.

Senior citizens, meanwhile, are entitled to receive an extra 50 basis points i.e., they will be entitled to receive 7.10, 7.15 and 7 percent on fixed deposits.

Barring these special rates, this bank offers 6.55 percent to regular citizens and 7.05 percent to senior citizens for tenure between 1-3 years.

Utsav FD

Special buckets General (%) Senior Citizens (%) 444 Days 6.60 7.10 555 Days 6.65 7.15 700 Days 6.50 7.00

(Source: idbi.bank.in)

IDBI Chiranjeevi-Super Senior Citizen FD The bank also runs special FD scheme for resident individuals who are 80 years and older with effect from 13 Jan 2025. Under this plan, the bank offers 7.25 percent per annum on 444 days plan, 7.30 percent on 555 days plan and 7.15 percent on 700 days plan.

Under Suvidha Tax Saving deposit plan (5 years), bank will now offer 6.35 percent to regular depositors and 6.85 percent to senior citizens.

Vasundhara Green Deposit Under this plan, depositors are entitled to receive 6.35 percent and senior citizens are entitled to receive 6.85 percent.

SSP/ SSP Plus Under this plan, this bank offers 6.55 percent to general citizens (1-2 years and 2-3 years) and 7.05 percent to senior citizens. When tenure is between 3-5 years, the interest rate is 6.35 percent and 6.85 percent for general and senior citizens, respectively.

When the tenure is between 5-10 years, the interest rate on SSP/SSP Plus would be 5.95 percent and 6.45 percent for general and senior citizens respectively.