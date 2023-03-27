IDBI Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens to end on March 31

IDBI Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens to end on March 312 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 05:57 PM IST
A special fixed deposit (FD) is a kind of investment option provided by some banks and financial institutions.
A special fixed deposit (FD) is a kind of investment option provided by some banks and financial institutions. It generally provides a higher rate of interest than a regular fixed deposit but is subject to additional terms and conditions, such as tenure, deposit amount, penalty for early withdrawal and validity period. Some banks had introduced special fixed deposit plans designed primarily for senior citizens during the first wave of the Covid-19 outbreak, offering extra interest rate benefits over and above the already-in-place benefit of 50 bps higher interest rates for them.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×