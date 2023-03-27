IDBI Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens to end on March 31

Meanwhile, the country’s largest lenders SBI and HDFC Bank are also going to end their special fixed deposit schemes for senior citizens on March 31, 2023. On15- Feb- 2023, SBI introduced 400 days" (Amrit Kalash) FD scheme with 7.10% interest for the general public and 7.60% for senior citizens. On the other hand, in May 2020, HDFC Bank introduced “Senior Citizen Care FD" and after several extensions, the scheme is finally going to endon March 31, 2023 until further extensions. The scheme comes with fixed deposits ofless than 5 crores for a tenure of 5 (five) years One Day to 10 Years and under the scheme, HDFC Bank is promising an additional premium of 0.25% over and above the existing premium of 0.50%.