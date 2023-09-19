IDBI Bank special FD scheme with higher interest rate extended. Interest rate, other details here1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 02:48 PM IST
IDBI Bank extends the validity of the special fixed deposit scheme until October 31, 2023
IDBI Bank has extended the validity for special fixed deposit (FD). In July, IDBI introduced a special FD scheme called Amrit Mahotsav FD for a tenure of 375 and 444 Days days. It has extended these special fixed deposit deadlines to October 31 from the earlier September 30 deadline.