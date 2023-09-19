IDBI Bank has extended the validity for special fixed deposit (FD). In July, IDBI introduced a special FD scheme called Amrit Mahotsav FD for a tenure of 375 and 444 Days days. It has extended these special fixed deposit deadlines to October 31 from the earlier September 30 deadline.

“Festive offer extension of Amrit Mahotsav FD for 375 and 444 days up to October 31, 2023," IDBI Bank said on its website.

IDBI Amrit Mahotsav FD scheme's latest interest rates

On a special maturity bucket of 375 days, IDBI Bank offers an interest rate of 7.10% for the general public and 7.60% for senior citizens. IDBI's Amrit Mahotsav FD" for 375 Days and 444 Days is valid up to August 15, 2023, the lender mentioned on its website.

IDBI Bank revises fixed deposit rates

IDBI Bank has revised interest rates on its term deposits. As per the bank's website, these rates are effective from September 15, 2023. IDBI Bank offers an interest rate ranging from 3% to 6.8% on FDs maturing in seven days to five years to general customers, and 3.5% to 7.3% to elderly people.

The Bank pays interest on deposits as per various deposit schemes. Interest Rates are revised from time to time and made known to the public. Revised interest rates are applicable only to the renewals and fresh deposits while existing deposits continue to get interest at the contracted rate.

IDBI Bank's latest FD rates here

07-30 days 3%

31-45 days 3.25%

46- 90 days 4%

91-6 months 4.5%

6 months 1 day to 270 Days 5.75%

271 days to < 1 year 6.25%

1 Year to 2 Years (except 375 Days and 444 Days) 6.8%

> 2 Years to 5 years 6.5%

> 5 years to 10 years 6.25%

>10 years to 20 years 4.8%

Tax Saving FD 5 years 6.5%