IDBI Bank special senior citizens FD ending on March 31: Check 7 key points

Fixed deposits are the debt product that salaried individuals and, particularly, senior citizens favour most. Assured rate of return, liquidity, flexible tenure, section 80C benefit, and special rates for elderly individuals are all key features of fixed deposits. Because a fixed deposit is unaffected by market volatility, you will receive a guaranteed return on your investments at the end of the maturity period but what is icing on the cake is the DICGC insures principal and interest on your investments up to a maximum of five lakhs, which enhances the security aspect of fixed deposits.

