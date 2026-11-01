IDBI Bank strike on November 2, 3: Reason? Will customer banking services be affected? What account holders should know

IDBI Bank customers may face disruptions in certain banking services on November 2 and 3, 2026, due to a proposed strike. The bank has advised account holders to complete important transactions in advance to avoid inconvenience, particularly if they need assistance at branches.

However, customers can continue to access several essential banking services through digital channels, ATMs and customer service points (CSPs), according to the bank's advisory.

Why are IDBI Bank employees planning a strike? IDBI Bank has received a notice of strike from the Association/Union for November 2 and 3, 2026. The exact details and the reason for the strike have not been elaborated in the bank's official tweet on its X handle.

Still, bank customers should ensure they are aware of the days on which the strike will take place and avoid any unverified claims. Along with this, they should ensure they follow the instructions provided by the bank in its official advisory.

Will banking services be affected on November 2 and 3? The proposed strike might disrupt branch-based banking operations and services, subject to the circumstances and employee participation. That is why all customers of the bank who need to submit documents, seek assistance with account-related problems, or complete transactions that require a branch visit should plan well ahead.

IDBI Bank has also clearly explained that its digital banking channels, ATMs, and CSPs will remain operational. Customers can use Go Mobile+, internet banking and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services for eligible transactions. The bank has also stated that cash withdrawals from non-IDBI Bank ATMs will be free of charge during this period.

Sharing the advisory on its official X on 31 October, the bank said:

IDBI Bank Customer Advisory

Due to a proposed strike on Nov 2–3, 2026, please complete key transactions early.

Digital channels (Go Mobile+, Net Banking, UPI), ATMs, and CSPs remain fully operational. Non-IDBI ATM cash withdrawals will be free of charge.

We regret any inconvenience and appreciate your trust!

#IDBIBank #BankingUpdate #customeradvisory

The complete tweet is discussed below

What should account holders do? All customers with bank accounts at IDBI Bank should take note of the strike and the bank’s official advisory. Along with this, they should ensure they complete time-sensitive branch transactions before 2 November, where possible.

They should also ensure they have access to their mobile banking and internet banking services so all transactions can be completed seamlessly, even during the strike. Furthermore, individuals who require cash urgently should plan withdrawals well in advance and keep in mind that ATM availability may vary by location.

In conclusion, the proposed strike does not mean that all IDBI Banking services and facilities will stop completely. Customers can continue utilising the digital and other alternative channels identified by the bank; still, planning essential branch visits ahead of time and following the bank’s advisory can help manage the situation better and minimise inconvenience.