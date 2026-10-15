IDBI Bank's 60.72% stake sale to Canada's Fairfax: Should FD holders and savings account customers worry? Experts decode

The proposed sale of a majority stake in IDBI Bank to a Canadian buyer marks a significant change in the bank’s ownership. The deal has raised questions about what the transition could mean for existing customers and fixed deposit (FD) holders.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the strategic disinvestment of IDBI Bank, paving the way for the sale of a combined 60.72% stake held by the Government of India (GoI) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

M/s 10955230 Canada Inc., whose parent entity is Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., has been approved as the strategic buyer.

According to IDBI Bank’s Q1 FY27 presentation for the quarter ended June 2026, total deposits stood at ₹3,25,757 crore, up 10% year-on-year. With a large depositor base, the ownership transition raises questions about deposit security, existing FD terms, and banking charges. Here is what experts have to say.

What does the stake sale mean for FD holders and savings account customers? Aakash Bansal, CEO & Co-Founder of MIDASX, said, “There is no immediate reason for depositors to worry. A change in ownership does not affect the bank’s obligation to repay its depositors.”

IDBI Bank will continue to be regulated by the RBI. Deposits are insured by DICGC up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, including principal and interest. Customers can continue banking as usual, he added.

Sanjeev Rajput, Founder-CEO of Capital Connect, said the sale changes the bank’s ownership, not its obligations to depositors. Existing FDs remain contracts with the bank, and their interest rate, tenure and maturity value stay as agreed, whether the majority owner is the government or a Canadian investor.

He added that RBI's regulatory oversight and applicable capital, liquidity and reserve requirements (Banking Regulation Act) will continue to apply.

“When Yes Bank was reconstructed in 2020, and Lakshmi Vilas Bank was merged into DBS India, the deposits were honoured in full. Fairfax has also owned CSB Bank in India since 2019, and that bank has kept operating normally,” Rajput mentioned.

Should IDBI Bank customers take any action now? “Action is not needed today. However, one must keep an eye on the next 12 to 24 months on how this whole transition goes through. Ownership changes usually show up first in pricing and fees. Existing balances and FDs don't see much effect on them,” Rajput added.

He explained that existing FDs stay locked at their contracted rate. Rates on fresh deposits and renewals follow the bank's rate card at that time once the new owner takes over. Savings account terms are more likely to move than FD terms. Minimum balance requirements, charges for cash handling, debit card variants and non-home branch transactions are the usual areas for revision.

Rajput said customers can take a few practical steps:

Check the applicable interest rate before an FD with IDBI Bank is automatically renewed.

Compare the savings account's fee schedule against alternatives once every year. Bansal said customers should not withdraw their deposits or prematurely close FDs solely because of the sale. They should, however, watch for official updates on interest rates, charges and banking services, and avoid making decisions based on rumours.

How could the sale affect IDBI Bank employees? Bansal said employees should not assume that the ownership change will immediately affect their jobs or salaries.

Rajput said IDBI Bank has around 16,000 employees and that the initial transition period is expected to have greater protection for staff. Reports on the deal terms have indicated a restriction on retrenchment for at least one year after the new management takes control. Government officials have also said existing service conditions will continue.

“Past deals offer a fair idea of what to expect. When Tata took over Air India, staff were promised their jobs for a fixed period, and those who did not want to stay were later offered voluntary exit packages. Global Trust Bank's merger into Oriental Bank of Commerce followed a similar pattern,” he added.

Over the longer term, employees could see changes in performance assessments, promotion criteria and compensation structures, Rajput said, as the new management integrates its operating approach.