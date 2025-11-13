The ideal advisor-client relationship that actually works
Summary
Trust and transparency matter as much as competence when choosing a financial advisor. Here’s how to spot misalignments and ensure your goals—not their incentives—drive the relationship.
The best relationships are those where both parties are aligned to accomplish a common purpose. But, alas, most relationships are not made in this mould and end up being win-lose or at the least, sub-optimal relationships.
