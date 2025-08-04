IDFC First Bank and Indigo introduce dual credit card with Mastercard and RuPay. Details here

IDFC FIRST Bank and Indigo have launched Indigo IDFC FIRST Dual Credit Card, which offers two credit cards—Mastercard and RuPay cards with a common credit limit. “Regardless of how you apply, whether by paying a joining fee or with a Fixed Deposit (FD), you will receive two physical cards — Mastercard and RuPay in one kit.

All transactions will reflect in a single statement. Your credit limit will be shared between both cards, and all spending on both cards will contribute towards your IndiGo BluChip earnings, activation, and milestone benefits,” IDFC FIRST Bank said.

You have to set the PIN and transaction preference for both cards separately. You can do an FD-based application if you prefer no credit checks for eligibility. You can get the card through a credit eligibility-based application if you are a regular credit card user.

Your spending across both your cards will be used for IndiGo BluChips and milestone benefits calculations. A single e-statement will be generated, and you have to make a single payment for both cards.

Here are the features and benefits offered by the dual credit card:



Joining and annual fee IndiGo IDFC FIRST Dual Credit Card comes with a joining fee of ₹4999 + GST and an annual fee (payable from the second year onwards) of ₹4999 + GST. However, you can get the card without paying any joining fee by opting for the FD-backed variant, which requires you to take an FD of ₹1 lakh with the bank.

Joining benefits Voucher of 5000 IndiGo BluChips.

A complimentary IndiGo meal voucher.

Welcome benefits are available only for those who pay the joining fee. They are not available for the FD-backed variant of the card. Other one-time exclusive benefits Three months complimentary EasyDiner prime membership worth ₹ 1095.

1095. Postcard hotels stay voucher worth ₹ 3000.

3000. One-time exclusive benefits are applicable to both the joining fee variant and the FD variant of the card.

Spend ₹ 1 lakh within 90 days of card issuance and earn a voucher of 3000 IndiGo BluChips. How can you earn IndiGo BluChips on your card? Customers can earn IndiGo BluChips on every transaction using the IndiGo IDFC FIRST Credit Card. Here's how the IndiGo BluChips are calculated.

Six IndiGo BluChips on every ₹ 100 spent on flights booked on the IndiGo website and mobile app.

100 spent on flights booked on the IndiGo website and mobile app. Three IndiGo BluChips on every ₹ 100 spent on other categories.

100 spent on other categories. 0.5 BluChips on every ₹ 100 spent on UPI on credit card spends.

100 spent on UPI on credit card spends. 0.5 IndiGo BluChips on insurance, rent, utility and wallet spends as defined by the network’s MCCs (Merchant Category Codes). The above structure is applicable for both Mastercard and RuPay cards. No BluChips will be rewarded on cash transactions and transactions converted into EMI.

IndiGo BluChips can be redeemed for booking flight tickets. The value of IndiGo BluChip could vary depending upon the flight source and destination, and day of flight booking among others, at the discretion of IndiGo.

The sooner you book your flight, the more chances of maximizing your IndiGo BluChips’ worth. IndiGo BluChips can be redeemed against IndiGo flights through the IndiGo website and mobile app. For more details, visit here.

Other benefits Forex mark-up: 1.49%

1.49% Trip cancellation cover: Up to ₹ 25000/year (Two claims/year)

Up to 25000/year (Two claims/year) Air accident insurance: ₹ 1 crore

1 crore Personal accident cover: ₹ 10 lakh

10 lakh Lost card liability cover: ₹ 50000

50000 Benefits worth $1200 for ‘Travel Insurance’ What will be the credit limit?

If you are applying for an IDFC FIRST Bank credit card for the first time, your eligibility will be assessed based on the internal policies of the bank, and subsequently, the credit limit will be assigned.

If you already have an IDFC FIRST Bank unsecured credit card, your new credit card will also have the same credit limit. The credit limit, however, will be shared across all unsecured credit cards. The credit limit for the FD-backed variant will be equal to the FD amount.

Allirajan M is a journalist with over two decades of experience. He has worked with several leading media organisations in the country and has been writing on mutual funds for nearly 16 years.

