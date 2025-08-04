IDFC First Bank and Indigo introduce dual credit card with Mastercard and RuPay. Details here

IDFC FIRST Bank and Indigo have launched Indigo IDFC FIRST Dual Credit Card, which offers two credit cards—Mastercard and RuPay cards with a common credit limit. “Regardless of how you apply, whether by paying a joining fee or with a Fixed Deposit (FD), you will receive two physical cards — Mastercard and RuPay in one kit.
All transactions will reflect in a single statement. Your credit limit will be shared between both cards, and all spending on both cards will contribute towards your IndiGo BluChip earnings, activation, and milestone benefits,” IDFC FIRST Bank said.
You have to set the PIN and transaction preference for both cards separately. You can do an FD-based application if you prefer no credit checks for eligibility. You can get the card through a credit eligibility-based application if you are a regular credit card user.
Your spending across both your cards will be used for IndiGo BluChips and milestone benefits calculations. A single e-statement will be generated, and you have to make a single payment for both cards.
Here are the features and benefits offered by the dual credit card:
IndiGo IDFC FIRST Dual Credit Card comes with a joining fee of ₹4999 + GST and an annual fee (payable from the second year onwards) of ₹4999 + GST. However, you can get the card without paying any joining fee by opting for the FD-backed variant, which requires you to take an FD of ₹1 lakh with the bank.
The above structure is applicable for both Mastercard and RuPay cards. No BluChips will be rewarded on cash transactions and transactions converted into EMI.
IndiGo BluChips can be redeemed for booking flight tickets. The value of IndiGo BluChip could vary depending upon the flight source and destination, and day of flight booking among others, at the discretion of IndiGo.
The sooner you book your flight, the more chances of maximizing your IndiGo BluChips’ worth. IndiGo BluChips can be redeemed against IndiGo flights through the IndiGo website and mobile app. For more details, visit here.
If you are applying for an IDFC FIRST Bank credit card for the first time, your eligibility will be assessed based on the internal policies of the bank, and subsequently, the credit limit will be assigned.
If you already have an IDFC FIRST Bank unsecured credit card, your new credit card will also have the same credit limit. The credit limit, however, will be shared across all unsecured credit cards. The credit limit for the FD-backed variant will be equal to the FD amount.
Allirajan M is a journalist with over two decades of experience. He has worked with several leading media organisations in the country and has been writing on mutual funds for nearly 16 years.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
