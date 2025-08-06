IDFC First Bank Ashva Credit Card: 4 travel benefits you should know

When choosing a travel credit card, what will you look for? A zero/low forex fee, complimentary lounge access, accelerated reward points on travel spends, higher redemption rate on travel, etc.? The IDFC FIRST Bank Ashva Credit Card provides all these benefits. In this article, we will look at the travel and other features and benefits of this credit card and understand why it is a good travel credit card.

Also Read | Top 4 credit card safety tips every international traveler must know

Travel-related features and benefits Overall, the IDFC FIRST Bank Ashva Credit Card is a good lifestyle credit card. However, let us first focus on the travel-related features and benefits of this credit card.

Complimentary lounge access The IDFC FIRST Bank Ashva Credit Card is one of the few credit cards that offer complimentary access to domestic airport lounges and spas, international lounges, and railway lounges. The cardholder must spend Rs. 20,000 in the previous month to unlock complimentary airport lounge access in the current month.

The cardholder can enjoy four complimentary visits per quarter to select airport lounges and spas in Indian airports (domestic and international terminals). The cardholder can enjoy two complimentary visits per quarter to airport lounges at select airports outside India.

The airport lounge access can be shared between the primary and all add-on cardholders. The cardholder can enjoy complimentary food and beverages and/or relax at the lounge while waiting for their flight. To access the lounge, the cardholder must present their Ashva Credit Card or DreamFolks Card and a valid air ticket or boarding pass.

The Airport Spa Services program is applicable at select spa centres located at airport locations in India. To avail of the complimentary spa services, the customer must present the DreamFolks privilege card and the boarding pass at the spa counter. The spa services that can be availed include foot reflexology, head or shoulder massage, and upper back massage. The cardholder can avail of any one of the services in a complimentary visit.

The cardholder can enjoy four complimentary visits per quarter at participating railway lounges in India. The cardholder must spend Rs. 20,000 in the previous month to unlock complimentary railway lounge access in the current month. To access the lounge, the cardholder must present their credit card and a valid train ticket at the lounge reception.

An eligible cardholder can use their complimentary visit quota to bring one guest into the railway lounge at no extra cost. The guest must present their valid train ticket and any Government-issued ID card at the lounge reception.

The complimentary access to the railway lounge includes two hours of lounge stay, AC comfortable seating arrangements, one buffet meal, unlimited tea and coffee, free Wi-Fi, access to newspapers and magazines, etc.

To see the list of participating domestic and overseas airport lounges, domestic airport spas, and railway lounges, visit the IDFC FIRST Bank website.

Low forex mark-up fee The Ashva Credit Card charges a lower foreign exchange mark-up fee of 1% + GST. Most credit cards from most banks usually charge a foreign exchange mark-up fee of up to 3.5% + GST. Thus, you can save money on international transactions with this credit card.

Bonus rewards on travel spends The Ashva Credit Card provides 5 reward points for every Rs. 150 spent on eligible spends up to Rs. 20,000 in a monthly statement cycle. The card provides 10 reward points for every Rs. 150 spent on eligible incremental spends above Rs. 20,000 in a monthly statement cycle.

The card provides bonus reward points on flights and hotel bookings done through the ‘Travel & Shop’ section on the IDFC FIRST Bank Mobile App as follows.

Travel bookings Bonus reward points per Rs. 150 spent Hotel bookings 50 reward points Flights 30 reward points

Thus, a cardholder can earn 60 reward points on hotel bookings (50 bonus reward points + 10 base reward points) for every Rs. 150 spent. The 10 base reward points have been considered assuming the cardholder has already spent Rs. 20,000 on eligible spends in the statement cycle and is now eligible for 10 reward points/Rs. 150 spent on incremental spends in the remaining statement cycle.

Similarly, the cardholder can earn 40 reward points on flight bookings (30 bonus reward points + 10 base reward points) for every Rs. 150 spent.

The bonus reward points will be credited by the 5th of the next calendar month, post completion of travel (in case of flights) or check-in (in case of hotels). An Ashva Credit Card holder can earn a maximum of 15,000 bonus reward points in a calendar month.

Higher redemption rate on travel The redemption value of each Ashva Credit Card reward point is Rs. 0.40 on travel bookings (hotel & flights) done through the ‘Travel & Shop’ section on the IDFC FIRST Bank Mobile App. The value of 1 reward point is Rs. 0.25 for all other redemption options.

By redeeming reward points for travel bookings, an Ashva Credit Cardholder can get a value back of up to 16% as follows.



a) Redemption of reward points earned from hotel bookings: When the Ashva Credit Cardholder does a paid hotel booking from the ‘Travel & Shop’ section, they can earn up to 60 reward points/Rs. 150 spent as explained in the earlier section. It translates into 40 reward points for every Rs. 100/spent.

When the cardholder redeems these 40 reward points on the ‘Travel & Shop’ section for flights or hotel bookings, they get a redemption value of Rs. 0.40/reward point. It means the cardholder will get a value of Rs. 16 for these 40 reward points. Thus, the cardholder will earn a 16% value back on the redemption of reward points earned from hotel bookings.

b) Redemption of reward points earned from flight bookings: Similarly, when the cardholder does a paid flight booking from the ‘Travel & Shop’ section, they can earn up to 40 reward points/Rs. 150 spent as explained in the earlier section. It translates into 26.67 reward points for every Rs. 100/spent.

When the cardholder redeems these 26.67 reward points on the ‘Travel & Shop’ section for flights or hotel bookings, they get a redemption value of Rs. 0.40/reward point. It means the cardholder will get a value of Rs. 10.67 for these 40 reward points. Thus, the cardholder will earn a 10.67% value back on the redemption of reward points earned from flight bookings.

The Ashva Credit Cardholder can pay up to 70% of the travel booking value on the ‘Travel & Shop’ section through reward points. The balance amount must be paid with the Ashva Credit Card. A maximum of 1 lakh reward points can be redeemed in a calendar month for making travel bookings on the ‘Travel & Shop’ section. Similarly, a maximum of 2 lakh reward points can be redeemed in a calendar year for making travel bookings.

Also Read | SBI Card brings THESE changes to its card offerings with effect from Aug 11

Other features and benefits As discussed in the earlier sections, the IDFC FIRST Bank Ashva Credit Card gives good travel benefits. Now, let us look at some lifestyle benefits that the card offers.

BOGO offer on movies: The card provides a Buy One, Get One (BOGO) offer on movie tickets. The cardholder can get a maximum discount of Rs. 400 on the second movie ticket. The BOGO offer can be availed of two times in a calendar month for movie tickets booked on the District App.

The card provides a Buy One, Get One (BOGO) offer on movie tickets. The cardholder can get a maximum discount of Rs. 400 on the second movie ticket. The BOGO offer can be availed of two times in a calendar month for movie tickets booked on the District App. Complimentary golf access: The cardholder can enjoy up to 24 complimentary golf rounds or lessons per year. The cardholder must spend the specified amount to unlock the golf access.

The cardholder can enjoy up to 24 complimentary golf rounds or lessons per year. The cardholder must spend the specified amount to unlock the golf access. Fuel surcharge waiver: The cardholder gets the 1% fuel surcharge waiver (maximum waiver of Rs. 300/month) at all fuel stations across India. The waiver applies to fuel transactions between Rs. 200 and Rs. 5,000. Fees The joining and annual renewal fee on the Ashva Credit Card is Rs. 2,999 + Taxes. The cardholder can get Rs. 2,000 cashback as joining benefits. The cardholder will get a cashback of Rs. 500 for every transaction of Rs. 500 or above for 4 transactions. The cashback offer is valid for the first 60 days after the virtual credit card is generated.

If the cardholder spends Rs. 8 lakhs in a card anniversary year, they will get 7,500 reward points (worth Rs. 3,000) on the payment of the annual renewal fee. After the card renewal date, the reward points will be credited on the following statement generation date.

Should you take the Ashva Credit Card? The Ashva Credit Card has good travel benefits like complimentary domestic and overseas airport lounge access, domestic airport spa access, railway lounge access, a low forex mark-up fee of 1%, up to 50 bonus reward points/Rs. 150 spent on travel, higher redemption rate for travel, etc. The card also offers lifestyle benefits, like a BOGO offer on movies, complimentary golf access, a fuel surcharge waiver, etc. Thus, the IDFC FIRST Bank Ashva Credit Card is a good travel card as well as a good lifestyle credit card. So, if you are a frequent traveller, you may consider the IDFC FIRST Bank Ashva Credit Card.



Gopal Gidwani is a freelance personal finance content writer with 15+ years of experience. He can be reached at LinkedIn.