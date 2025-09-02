IDFC FIRST Bank enables GST payments via credit, debit cards for all

IDFC FIRST Bank has announced that pay GST for both its customers and non-customers. The integration is open not only to the customers of the bank but also to the non-customers.

The bank's statement says that customers can pay through credit cards, debit cards, and also with UPI or internet banking. Customers can also pay through the nationwide branch network (via DD/Cheque/Cash). It also gives easy access to downloadable challans.

This improves the convenience and accessibility for all taxpayers across India through a wide range of digital channels.

Ashish Singh, Head, Retail Liabilities at IDFC FIRST Bank, said, “As a universal bank, our goal is to provide complete services to our customers. Customers and Non-customers of IDFC FIRST Bank can now make GST payment through UPI, Credit and Debit Cards. So, tax payments are now seamless, accessible, and inclusive. This enhancement is a part of our broader effort to deliver world-class digital banking solutions and empower all taxpayers with frictionless payment experience.”

IDFC FIRST Bank is among the private sector banks authorised for GST collections, reaffirming its commitment to offering universal banking solutions and comprehensive financial services to the wider ecosystem.

Steps to pay GST through IDFC FIRST Bank I. Log in to the GST portal: https://services.gst.gov.in/services/login

II. Now you need to create a Challan and select your choice of payment, i.e., e-payment > net banking/ credit/ debit card/ Bhim UPI.

III. Following this, you can choose IDFC FIRST Bank as the payment option before completing payment

IV. Finally, you can download/ print the GST paid challan.