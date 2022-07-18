IDFC First Bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates: Check new rates here2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 03:15 PM IST
- Interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr have increased thanks to a private sector lender, IDFC First Bank.
Listen to this article
Interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr have increased thanks to a private sector lender, IDFC First Bank. As of today, July 18, 2022, the new rates are in effect, according to the bank's official website. The bank raised interest rates on deposits with maturities ranging from two years to three years as a result of the modification. General public depositors will now get interest rates ranging from 3.50 to 6.00 per cent on deposits with maturities between 7 days and 10 years, while elderly people will now receive interest rates between 4 and 6.50 per cent.