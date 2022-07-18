IDFC First Bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates: Check new rates here

IDFC First Bank FD Rates

The bank will continue to give a 3.50 per cent interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 7 to 29 days, while IDFC First Bank will continue to offer a 4.00 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 30 to 90 days. Fixed deposits with maturities between 91 to 180 days will continue to pay 4.50 per cent interest, while term deposits with maturities between 181 days to one year will continue to earn 5.75 per cent interest. On deposits maturing in 1 year, 1 day to 499 days, IDFC First Bank will continue to pay a 6.25 per cent interest rate; however, the bank has now introduced a new tenure of 500 days to 2 years, for which it will now pay a 6.50 per cent interest rate. On fixed deposits maturing in 2 years 1 day – 3 years the bank will now pay an interest rate of 6.50% which was earlier 6.25% a hike of 25 bps, whereas term deposits maturing in 3 years 1 day – 5 years will continue to pay an interest rate of 6.50%. On deposits for 5 years, 1 day, or 10 years, IDFC First Bank will continue to pay a 6% interest rate. The bank will now provide a 6.50 per cent interest rate to the general public and a 7 per cent interest rate to senior citizens on tax saver deposits of 5 years.