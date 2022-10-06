IDFC First Bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates up to 35 bps on these tenors

Premature closure penalty will be applicable to Retail Term/Fixed Deposits and will be imposed at 1% for fixed deposits. IDFC First Bank has mentioned on its website that “In case of premature closure of the Term/Fixed Deposit, interest will be paid basis interest rate applicable at the time of booking the term/fixed deposit, for the corresponding period for which deposit has remained with the bank. Additionally, term/fixed deposit if prematurely closed, would be subject to ‘Premature Closure Penalty’ as prescribed by the Bank on the date of deposit."