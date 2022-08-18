IDFC First Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr3 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 04:18 PM IST
For fixed deposits below ₹2 crore, the private sector lender IDFC First Bank has increased interest rates. The higher interest rates are effective as of August 16, 2022, according to the bank's official website. With the latest change, IDFC First Bank will now give an interest rate of 6.50% on fixed deposits maturing in 2 years 1 day to 749 days and 6.90% on fixed deposits maturing in 750 days. Previously, the bank offered an interest rate of 6.50% on fixed deposits maturing in 2 years 1 day to 3 years.