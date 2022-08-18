IDFC First Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits of less than 2 Cr

The bank levies a 1% penalty for premature withdrawals of fixed deposits. “In case of premature closure of the Term/Fixed Deposit, interest will be paid basis interest rate applicable at the time of booking the term/fixed deposit, for the corresponding period for which deposit has remained with the bank. Additionally, term/fixed deposit if prematurely closed, would be subject to ‘Premature Closure Penalty’ as prescribed by the Bank on the date of deposit. The Interest thereon will be paid for the period for which the deposit has remained with the bank, after application of penalty," said IDFC First Bank has said on its website.

