IDFC First Bank hikes savings account interest rates, now get up to 6.75%
- IDFC First Bank has announced a hike in its interest rates on savings bank deposits.
IDFC First Bank has announced a hike in its interest rates on savings bank deposits. This announcement came after, RBI announced a hike in its repo rate by 25 bps to 6.50% at its latest MPC meeting held on 8th February 2023. Customers of IDFC First Bank's savings account can now get a maximum interest rate of 6.75% as a result of the revisions made on Wednesday. On its website, IDFC First Bank has mentioned that the new savings account interest rates are effective as of February 15, 2023.
