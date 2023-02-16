Home / Money / Personal Finance /  IDFC First Bank hikes savings account interest rates, now get up to 6.75%
IDFC First Bank has announced a hike in its interest rates on savings bank deposits. This announcement came after, RBI announced a hike in its repo rate by 25 bps to 6.50% at its latest MPC meeting held on 8th February 2023. Customers of IDFC First Bank's savings account can now get a maximum interest rate of 6.75% as a result of the revisions made on Wednesday. On its website, IDFC First Bank has mentioned that the new savings account interest rates are effective as of February 15, 2023.

IDFC First Bank Savings Account Interest Rates

On a savings bank account balance of up to 10 Lac, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 4.00% and on a savings bank account balance of more than 10 Lac up to 1 Cr, IDFC First Bank will now offer an interest rate of 6.25%. Savings account customers of IDFC First Bank will now get an interest rate of 6.75% on account balances of more than 1 Cr up to 50 Cr.

On a savings bank account balance of more than 50 Cr up to 100 Cr, the bank will now promise an interest rate of 5.00% whereas, on a savings bank account balance of more than 100 Cr up to 200 Cr, IDFC First Bank will pay an interest rate of 4.50%. The bank would pay interest at a rate of 3.50% on a savings account balance of 200 Cr.

IDFC First Bank Savings Account Interest Rates
IDFC First Bank Savings Account Interest Rates (idfcfirstbank.com)

According to the aforementioned rate slabs, interest on savings accounts will be calculated on a progressive basis. “As per Reserve Bank of India directives, Savings Bank account interest will be calculated on daily end of day balances at the rate of interest as specified by IDFC FIRST Bank from time to time. The periodicity of payment of interest on Savings Bank account is on a monthly basis. Interest will be calculated on progressive balances in each Interest Rate Slab as applicable," said IDFC First Bank on its website.

IDFC First Bank Interest Rate Slabs As Per Progressive Balances

IDFC First Bank has cited the below examples on its website, using which customers can make a calculation on progressive balances in each interest rate slab as applicable.

1. In case your account balance with us is Rs. 25,000, the interest payable to you will be 4% on the entire Rs. 25,000.

2. In case your account balance with us is Rs. 5 lacs, the interest payable to you will be 4% on the entire amount of Rs. 5 lacs.

3. In case your account balance with us is Rs. 1.10 crores, the interest payable to you will be 4% on Rs. 10 lacs, 6.25% on Rs. 90 lacs and 6.75% on 10 lacs.

4. In case your account balance with us is Rs. 5.3 crores, the interest payable to you will be 4% on Rs. 10 lacs, 6.25% on Rs. Rs. 90 lacs and 6.75% on 4.3 crores.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.
