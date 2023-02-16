IDFC First Bank hikes savings account interest rates, now get up to 6.75%

According to the aforementioned rate slabs, interest on savings accounts will be calculated on a progressive basis. “As per Reserve Bank of India directives, Savings Bank account interest will be calculated on daily end of day balances at the rate of interest as specified by IDFC FIRST Bank from time to time. The periodicity of payment of interest on Savings Bank account is on a monthly basis. Interest will be calculated on progressive balances in each Interest Rate Slab as applicable," said IDFC First Bank on its website.