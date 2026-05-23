IDFC FIRST Bank launches FD-backed Business Multiplier Metal Credit Card for entrepreneurs, Check details

With a dedicated credit limit for business expenses, the card can be used across a wide range of expenses including office supplies, digital marketing spends, SaaS subscriptions, and business travel.

Allirajan Muthusamy
Published23 May 2026, 12:33 PM IST
IDFC First Bank.
IDFC First Bank.(HT_PRINT)

IDFC FIRST Bank has unveiled an FD (Fixed Deposit)-backed ‘Business Multiplier Metal Credit Card’ for founders, entrepreneurs and business owners. Designed to support everyday operational needs, the ‘Business Multiplier Credit Card’ can help keep business and personal spends separate.

With a dedicated credit limit for business expenses, the card can be used across a wide range of expenses including office supplies, digital marketing spends, SaaS subscriptions, business travel, equipment purchases, inventory procurement, international vendor payments, and employee reimbursements.

Also Read | Can you save tax on FD interest? Key rules every depositor should know

“Backed by assured credit limits linked to fixed deposits, along with rewards on key business categories, real-time visibility into spending, and zero forex markup on international transactions, the card helps businesses manage cash flow more efficiently, improve expense tracking, and build a stronger credit profile over time,” IDFC FIRST Bank said.

Available against a fixed deposit starting 50000, the premium metal card carries a joining fee of 1000 and an annual fee of 1000. The annual fee is waived upon annual spends of 5 lakh. “Many growth-stage businesses still rely on debit or retail cards for operational spending,” said Shirish Bhandari, Head – Credit Cards, FASTag & Loyalty, IDFC FIRST Bank

“The FD-backed ‘Business Multiplier Metal Credit Card’ gives them a purpose-built alternative—flexible access to working capital, zero forex markup for global payments, rewards on everyday business spends, and the confidence of a premium metal form factor as they scale,” he said.

Also Read | Emergency Fund: Should you keep it in an FD or savings account? Experts explain

Here are some of the key benefits offered by the card

  • Up to 45 days interest-free credit, followed by a 1% monthly interest rate for balances carried forward
  • Zero forex markup and interest-free global ATM cash access. There is no longer a need to carry foreign currency notes and travel cards.
  • Up to 10 reward points for every 200 spent on key business categories.
  • Exclusive access to ‘IDFC FIRST’ travel ecosystem offering bonus rewards value-back of 7.5% on hotels and 4.4% on flights.
  • The card provides pay-by rewards for all online purchases.
  • Complimentary lounge access every year for domestic and international travel on minimum spends of 20000 in the previous calendar month
  • A dedicated 25000 ‘Trip Cancellation Cover’ twice a year
  • Businesses can pay vendors seamlessly using UPI with built-in UPI feature
  • Complete visibility and control on team spending. Cards can be used with spending controls and all expenses can be tracked through a single consolidated statement.
  • Full credit limit equal to fixed deposit value with 100% credit limit against fixed deposit.

Also Read | Shankar Sharma compares Nifty 50 vs bank FD returns over 12 years; Check details

You can instantly increase your credit limit anytime by creating and linking an FD through the IDFC FIRST Bank app.

Eligible customers can apply through the IDFC FIRST Bank mobile app

IDFC First BankFixed Deposit
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