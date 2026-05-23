IDFC FIRST Bank launches FD-backed Business Multiplier Metal Credit Card for entrepreneurs, Check details

IDFC FIRST Bank has unveiled an FD (Fixed Deposit)-backed ‘Business Multiplier Metal Credit Card’ for founders, entrepreneurs and business owners. Designed to support everyday operational needs, the ‘Business Multiplier Credit Card’ can help keep business and personal spends separate.
With a dedicated credit limit for business expenses, the card can be used across a wide range of expenses including office supplies, digital marketing spends, SaaS subscriptions, business travel, equipment purchases, inventory procurement, international vendor payments, and employee reimbursements.
“Backed by assured credit limits linked to fixed deposits, along with rewards on key business categories, real-time visibility into spending, and zero forex markup on international transactions, the card helps businesses manage cash flow more efficiently, improve expense tracking, and build a stronger credit profile over time,” IDFC FIRST Bank said.
Available against a fixed deposit starting ₹50000, the premium metal card carries a joining fee of ₹1000 and an annual fee of ₹1000. The annual fee is waived upon annual spends of ₹5 lakh. “Many growth-stage businesses still rely on debit or retail cards for operational spending,” said Shirish Bhandari, Head – Credit Cards, FASTag & Loyalty, IDFC FIRST Bank
“The FD-backed ‘Business Multiplier Metal Credit Card’ gives them a purpose-built alternative—flexible access to working capital, zero forex markup for global payments, rewards on everyday business spends, and the confidence of a premium metal form factor as they scale,” he said.
You can instantly increase your credit limit anytime by creating and linking an FD through the IDFC FIRST Bank app.
Eligible customers can apply through the IDFC FIRST Bank mobile app
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