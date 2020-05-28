IDFC First Bank launches video KYC facility for opening of savings accounts

NEW DELHI : Private sector lender IDFC First Bank today announced that it has come out with a new video-based KYC facility for onboarding of new customers. Using the new facility, customers can open savings bank accounts without the need to visit a branch office.

"Video KYC makes the online journey for opening savings accounts simple and fast as customers do not have to venture outside their homes or meet anyone from the bank to complete the process," said Amit Kumar, Head – Retail Liabilities, IDFC First Bank.

The zero-contact method completely does away with paper work or biometric verification, thereby removing physical interaction between the bank and customer from the know your customer (KYC) process.

Customers can start earning 7 per cent interest and maximise their returns on funds held or invested anywhere else, it added. This is especially relevant in the current times given loss of incomes and low returns offered by most other options, Kumar said.

The RBI-sanctioned video-based KYC process for opening of online savings account allows customers to open a full-fledged savings account with no limit on maximum account balance.

The pandemic has altered the way customers want to interact with their banks as they increasingly rely on digital and mobile channels to transact, the lender said.

