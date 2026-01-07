IDFC First Bank launches Zero Forex Diamond Reserve Credit Card for global travellers. Details here

IDFC FIRST's 'Diamond Reserve Credit Card' provides 0% forex markup, interest-free global ATM cash withdrawals, and lifetime reward points. 

Allirajan Muthusamy
Updated7 Jan 2026, 12:30 PM IST
IDFC FIRST Bank Introduces Zero-Forex Diamond Reserve Credit Card
IDFC FIRST Bank Introduces Zero-Forex Diamond Reserve Credit Card

IDFC FIRST Bank has launched 'Zero-Forex Diamond Reserve Credit Card', a premium travel and lifestyle offering primarily for affluent global travellers with accelerated travel rewards and lifestyle benefits.

The card comes with 0% forex markup and does not charge interest on ‘ATM Cash Withdrawal’ globally till the payment due date. But the bank will charge 199 per cash withdrawal. Priced at 3000 + GST, the ‘Diamond Reserve Credit Card’ comes with a fee waiver if the annual spend is more than 6 lakh.

Also Read | HSBC 40% bonus on points transfer to Marriott Bonvoy: Is it worth it for you?

Features, benefits and rewards of the card

  1. 0% forex markup on all international spends.
  2. Earn up to ‘60 Reward Points’ for every 150 spent on hotel bookings via the app. With each ‘Reward Point’ valued at 0.25, that’s 15 back on every 150 spent—an effective 10% value back on hotel stays.
  3. Earn up to 40 ‘Reward Points’ for every 150 spent on flight bookings via the app. That’s 10 back on every 150 spent—an effective 6.6% value back on flight bookings.
  4. Earn up to 10 ‘Reward Points’ for every 150 spent on monthly spends. With each ‘Reward Point’ valued at 0.25, that’s 2.5 back on every 150 spent—an effective 1.66% value back.
  5. Two domestic lounge visits and two international lounge visits per quarter.
  6. Up to two complimentary golf rounds or lessons per month.
  7. One ‘Complimentary Meet and Greet’ airport service on annual spends of $1000.
  8. Buy-One-Get-One movie ticket every month.
  9. ITC Hotels: Book two nights and get the third night free.
  10. Free trip cancellation cover of 25000
  11. Insurance cover for lost baggage, delayed flights, air accident cover of 1 crore, and personal accident cover of 10 lakh

“Diamond Reserve is an ideal choice for customers with significant international travel exposure, who want a premium card that works seamlessly both overseas and in India,” said Shirish Bhandari, Head – Credit Cards, FASTag and Loyalty, IDFC FIRST Bank.

Also Read | FIRST WOW! Black Credit Card: What you get and who it’s for

Other unique features

  1. Interest rates start at 8.5% per annum.
  2. 0% interest on ATM Cash withdrawal globally till the payment due date. Fee of 199 per withdrawal.
  3. No expiry of reward points- Lifetime validity.
  4. Freedom to redeem ‘Reward Points’ across any e-commerce platform or online purchase.
  5. Unlimited earnings—no caps or limits on reward point accrual.
  6. Up to 10X rewards points on ‘Credit Card’ spends above 20000 per billing cycle
  7. Fuel surcharge waiver at select fuel stations

Allirajan M is a journalist with over two decades of experience. He has worked with several leading media organisations in the country and has been writing on mutual funds for nearly 16 years.

Credit CardsAll You Need To Know
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceIDFC First Bank launches Zero Forex Diamond Reserve Credit Card for global travellers. Details here
More