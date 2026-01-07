IDFC First Bank launches Zero Forex Diamond Reserve Credit Card for global travellers. Details here

IDFC FIRST Bank has launched 'Zero-Forex Diamond Reserve Credit Card', a premium travel and lifestyle offering primarily for affluent global travellers with accelerated travel rewards and lifestyle benefits.

The card comes with 0% forex markup and does not charge interest on ‘ATM Cash Withdrawal’ globally till the payment due date. But the bank will charge ₹199 per cash withdrawal. Priced at ₹3000 + GST, the ‘Diamond Reserve Credit Card’ comes with a fee waiver if the annual spend is more than ₹6 lakh.

Features, benefits and rewards of the card 0% forex markup on all international spends. Earn up to ‘60 Reward Points ’ for every ₹ 150 spent on hotel bookings via the app. With each ‘Reward Point’ valued at ₹ 0.25, that’s ₹ 15 back on every ₹ 150 spent—an effective 10% value back on hotel stays. Earn up to 40 ‘Reward Points’ for every ₹ 150 spent on flight bookings via the app. That’s ₹ 10 back on every ₹ 150 spent—an effective 6.6% value back on flight bookings. Earn up to 10 ‘Reward Points’ for every ₹ 150 spent on monthly spends. With each ‘Reward Point’ valued at ₹ 0.25, that’s ₹ 2.5 back on every ₹ 150 spent—an effective 1.66% value back. Two domestic lounge visits and two international lounge visits per quarter. Up to two complimentary golf rounds or lessons per month. One ‘Complimentary Meet and Greet’ airport service on annual spends of $1000. Buy-One-Get-One movie ticket every month. ITC Hotels: Book two nights and get the third night free. Free trip cancellation cover of ₹ 25000 Insurance cover for lost baggage, delayed flights, air accident cover of ₹ 1 crore, and personal accident cover of ₹ 10 lakh “Diamond Reserve is an ideal choice for customers with significant international travel exposure, who want a premium card that works seamlessly both overseas and in India,” said Shirish Bhandari, Head – Credit Cards, FASTag and Loyalty, IDFC FIRST Bank.