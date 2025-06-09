IDFC FIRST Bank Mayura Credit Card: Earn up to 50X reward points – Is it worth it?

From the start of June 2025, IDFC FIRST Bank has announced the revamp of its credit cards. The bank has introduced Bonus Reward Points for flights and hotels booked through the IDFC FIRST Mobile App. The bank has also increased the value of each reward point for some credit cards.

For the IDFC FIRST Bank Mayura Credit Card, the bank is offering 50 Bonus Reward Points for every Rs. 150 spent on hotel bookings and 30 Bonus Reward Points/Rs. 150 spent on flights. The bank has doubled the value of each reward point from Rs. 0.25/point to Rs. 0.50/point. In this article, we will understand the latest Mayura Credit Card changes in detail, the other features and benefits of the card, and whether you should take it.

Features and benefits of IDFC FIRST Bank Mayura Credit Card The IDFC FIRST Bank Mayura Credit Card is a premium metal card offering from IDFC FIRST Bank. The card offers the following features and benefits.

1.Welcome benefit of Rs. 4,000 cashback: The card offers a welcome benefit of Rs. 4,000 cashback. The cardholder must do four transactions of Rs. 1,000 or above within the first 60 days. For each such eligible transaction, the cardholder will get Rs. 1,000 cashback. The cashback will be credited towards the statement balance within 7 days of completing the transactions. The cashback benefit will be applicable only to customers who have paid the card joining fee.

2.Zero forex markup fee: One of the unique features of this card is the 0% forex markup for international transactions. It will benefit people who do regular international transactions from India and/or travel abroad frequently.

3.Accelerated rewards: The card offers a base reward rate of 1 reward point for every Rs. 150 spent. The cardholder gets an accelerated reward rate of 5X (5 reward points/Rs. 150 spent) on spends of up to Rs. 20,000 in a statement cycle. For spends beyond Rs. 20,000 in a statement cycle, the cardholder gets an accelerated reward rate of 10X (10 reward points/Rs. 150 spent). On the birthday, the cardholder gets a 10X reward rate.

Spends on insurance and utility bill payments earn 1 reward point/Rs. 150 spent

Spends on rent, education, wallet loads, and Government spends earn 3X reward points

There will be no reward points on fuel purchases, and transactions converted into EMI.

4.Airport lounge access: The cardholder can get up to four complimentary domestic airport lounge and spa access per quarter. It includes one complimentary visit per quarter for an accompanying guest. The cardholder can get up to four complimentary international airport lounge access per quarter.

A minimum spend of Rs. 20,000 is required in a calendar month to unlock complimentary airport lounge and spa access in the following month.

5.Free trip cancellation cover: Have you booked a non-refundable flight or hotel using the Mayura Credit Card and have to cancel it due to any reason? You need not worry at all. The card provides you reimbursement for cancellation of non-refundable flight and hotel bookings. The reimbursement is up to Rs. 50,000, twice a year.

6.Railway lounge access: Enjoy up to four complimentary railway lounge access per quarter across India.

7.BOGO offer on BookMyShow: If you are a movie fan, you can enjoy the Buy One Get One (BOGO) offer on movie tickets booked on BookMyShow. The maximum discount on the second movie ticket is Rs. 500. The offer can be availed twice in a calendar month.

8.Fuel surcharge waiver: The 1% fuel surcharge will be waived at all fuel stations across India for transactions between Rs. 200 and Rs. 5,000. The maximum waiver will be Rs. 300 in a statement cycle.

Up to 50X bonus reward points on travel spends The bank has announced some changes to the reward points program effective from 1st June 2025, which are hugely positive for cardholders. Cardholders will enjoy a 30X bonus reward rate (30 bonus reward points/Rs. 150 spent) on flight bookings done through the IDFC FIRST Mobile App.

Similarly, hotel bookings done through the IDFC FIRST Mobile App will get a 50X bonus reward rate (50 bonus reward points/Rs. 150 spent). The Bonus Reward Points are over and above the regular reward points. A cardholder can earn a maximum of 25,000 bonus reward points every month.

Higher redemption value for points redemption on travel The redemption value of each point is Rs. 0.25. However, when the points are redeemed for flight or hotel bookings through the Travel & Shop Section of the IDFC FIRST Mobile App, the redemption value of each point is Rs. 0.50 (double the regular redemption rate of Rs. 0.25).

The cardholder can pay through reward points for up to 70% of the travel booking amount and the remaining amount using the Mayura Credit Card. Up to 1.5 lakh reward points can be redeemed per month for travel. Similarly, a cardholder can redeem up to 3 lakh reward points annually for travel.

Earn up to 20% value back on your travel spends Let us take an example to understand how an IDFC FIRST Bank Mayura Credit Card holder can earn 20% value back on travel spends. Assume that Leena has already spent more than Rs. 20,000 on her IDFC FIRST Bank Mayura Credit Card in the current month.

She makes a hotel booking worth Rs. 6,000 using her credit card on the IDFC FIRST Mobile App. On this transaction of Rs. 6,000, Leena will earn 400 regular reward points (10 reward points/Rs. 150 spent). She will also earn 2,000 Bonus Reward Points (50 Bonus Reward Points/Rs. 150 spent on hotel bookings through the IDFC FIRST Mobile App).

Leena will earn a total of 2,400 reward points (400 regular reward points + 2,000 Bonus Reward Points) on the hotel booking transaction of Rs. 6,000. She can redeem these 2,400 reward points (at the rate of Rs. 0.50 per reward point on the travel section) and get a redemption value of Rs. 1,200. Thus, a Rs. 6,000 spend can earn 2,400 reward points that can be redeemed for Rs. 1,200, translating into a value back of 20%. So, hotel bookings made on the IDFC FIRST Mobile App can get you up to 20% value back.

Fees: The joining and annual fee for the IDFC FIRST Bank Mayura Credit Card is Rs. 5,999 + Taxes. The cardholder can get a joining bonus of Rs. 4,000 cashback by doing 4 transactions of Rs. 1,000 or more in the first 60 days.

Should you take the Mayura Credit Card? The IDFC FIRST Bank Mayura Credit Card has good features and benefits. Some of these include 10 reward points/Rs. 150 spent beyond Rs. 20,000 in a month, 0% forex markup, complimentary airport and railway lounge access, BOGO movie ticket offer, free trip cancellation cover, etc.

The latest additions of up to 50X reward points on travel spends, and the increase in redemption value of a reward point to Rs. 0.50 have further enhanced the value proposition of this card. If you travel regularly, the IDFC FIRST Bank Mayura Credit Card, which can provide a value back of up to 20%, can be a great addition to your wallet.