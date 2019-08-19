Private sector lender IDFC First Bank gives interest ranging from 7% to 8.5% on deposits maturing in 1 year to 10 years. Senior Citizens get an additional spread of 50 basis points over the rate of general customers. For deposits maturing in 7-14 days, IDFC First Bank offers 4.00%, for 15-29 days, 5.00% and for 30-45 days, the bank offers an interest rate of 6.25%. FDs maturing in 46-90 days will fetch you an interest of 6.50% and those deposits maturing in 91-180 days will offer 6.75% interest.

IDFC First Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

IDFC First Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public for maturity between 1 year and 2 years

For 181 days to 1 year maturities, IDFC First Bank gives 7.00% interest. For 1 year 1 day to less than 2 years, the bank offers an interest rate of 7.75%. IDFC First Bank offers its highest interest on deposits of 2 years - 8.50%. For the same maturity period, i.e. 2 years, IDFC First Bank gives 9% interest to senior citizens.

IDFC First Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public for maturity between 2 years and 10 years

IDFC First Bank also offers long-term and tax saving deposits. For 2 years 1 day to 5 years, the bank gives an interest rate of 7.50%. For FDs maturing in 5 year 1 day to 10 years, IDFC First Bank offers 7.25% interest.

IDFC First Bank tax saver deposits

Days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) slashed lending rate earlier this month, top lenders like Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank revised their interest rates on fixed deposit (FD) accounts. Many banks including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Canara Bank, Bank of India and Federal Bank have revised interest rates on FDs this month.