IDFC First Bank offers 8% interest rate on select maturities. Latest FD rates

Senior Citizens get an additional spread of 50 basis points over the rate of general customers. The bank had revised FD rates on select buckets on 21st August.

IDFC First Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

7 - 14 days 4.00%

15 - 29 days 5.00%

30 - 45 days 6.25%

46 - 90 days 6.50%

91 - 180 days 6.75%

181 days – less than 1 year 7.00%

IDFC First Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public for maturity between 1 year and 2 years

IDFC First Bank gives highest interest for deposits maturing in one year and two years. For deposits maturing in one year and 2 years, IDFC First Bank gives 8% interest. This is all the highest when compared with top lenders like State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and others.

1 year 8.00%

1 year 1 day – 2 years 8.00%

IDFC First Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public for maturity between 2 years and 10 years

IDFC First Bank also offers long-term and tax-saving FDs with interest rate ranging from 7.25% to 7.75%. For FDs maturing in 2 years 1 day to 5 years, the bank offers na interest rate of 7.50% and for deposits maturing in 5 year 1 day to 10 years, the bank gives 7.25% interest. IDFC First Bank tax saver deposits will fetch an interest rate of 7.75%

2 years 1 day – 5 years 7.50%

5 year 1 day - 10 years 7.25%

IDFC First Bank tax saver deposits

5 years - 7.75%

Although IDFC First Bank offers good returns on FD deposits, but the monthly minimum balance requirement per account is ₹25,000. The bank serves 7.2 million customers through 203 bank branches, 129 ATMs and 454 rural business correspondent centres.