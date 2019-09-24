IDFC First Bank offers 8% interest rate on select maturities. Latest FD rates

IDFC First Bank latest FD rates.
2 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2019, 08:25 AM IST Staff Writer

  • IDFC First Bank had revised FD rates on select buckets on 21st August
  • Senior Citizens get an additional spread of 50 basis points over the rate of general customers

Private sector lender IDFC First Bank gives interest ranging from 4% to 8% on deposits maturing in 1 year to 10 years. Senior Citizens get an additional spread of 50 basis points over the rate of general customers. For deposits maturing in 7-14 days, IDFC First Bank offers 4.00%, for 15-29 days, 5.00% and for 30-45 days, the bank offers an interest rate of 6.25%. FDs maturing in 46-90 days will fetch you an interest of 6.50% and those deposits maturing in 91-180 days will offer 6.75% interest. For FDs with maturity period 181 days to less than one year, IDFC First Bank gives 7% interest. The bank had revised FD rates on select buckets on 21st August.

IDFC First Bank latest FD rates (below 2 crore) for general public

7 - 14 days 4.00%

15 - 29 days 5.00%

30 - 45 days 6.25%

46 - 90 days 6.50%

91 - 180 days 6.75%

181 days – less than 1 year 7.00%

IDFC First Bank latest FD rates (below 2 crore) for general public for maturity between 1 year and 2 years

IDFC First Bank gives highest interest for deposits maturing in one year and two years. For deposits maturing in one year and 2 years, IDFC First Bank gives 8% interest. This is all the highest when compared with top lenders like State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and others.

1 year 8.00%

1 year 1 day – 2 years 8.00%

IDFC First Bank latest FD rates (below 2 crore) for general public for maturity between 2 years and 10 years

IDFC First Bank also offers long-term and tax-saving FDs with interest rate ranging from 7.25% to 7.75%. For FDs maturing in 2 years 1 day to 5 years, the bank offers na interest rate of 7.50% and for deposits maturing in 5 year 1 day to 10 years, the bank gives 7.25% interest. IDFC First Bank tax saver deposits will fetch an interest rate of 7.75%

2 years 1 day – 5 years 7.50%

5 year 1 day - 10 years 7.25%

IDFC First Bank tax saver deposits

5 years - 7.75%

Although IDFC First Bank offers good returns on FD deposits, but the monthly minimum balance requirement per account is 25,000. The bank serves 7.2 million customers through 203 bank branches, 129 ATMs and 454 rural business correspondent centres.

