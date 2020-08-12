IDFC First Bank revises fixed deposit (FD) interest rates. Latest rates here

Private sector lender IDFC First Bank offers short-term FDs ranging from seven days to one year and long-term FDs ranging from one to ten years. FD interest rates in IDFC First Bank range from 3%p.a. to 7% p.a. for deposits with a tenure of 7 days to ten years. IDFC First Bank has also revised interest rates on its fixed deposits (FD) with effect from 27 July.

For FDs maturing in seven days to 14 days, IDFC First Bank offers 3% interest rate. For 15-29 days and 30-45 days, the bank gives 4% and 5% interest rate respectively. For term deposits maturing in 46 -90 days 6.00%, and 91-180 days 6.25%. For FDs maturing in 181 days to less than a year, IDFC First Bank gives 6.50% and for deposits maturing in 1 year to 499 days, the bank gives 6.75%. IDFC First Bank FD rates are the highest for the deposits with a tenure of 500 days, wherein the FD rate of interest is 7% p.a. IDFC First Bank FD interest rates for long term deposits with tenure of 501 days to ten years are 6.75%

IDFC First Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

7 - 14 days 3.00%

15 - 29 days 4.00%

30 - 45 days 5.00%

46 - 90 days 6.00%

91 - 180 days 6.25%

181 days – less than 1 year 6.50%

1 year – 499 days 6.75%

500 days 7.00%

501 days – 2 years 6.75%

2 years 1 day – 5 years 6.75%

5 year 1 day - 10 years 6.75%

IDFC First Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for senior citizens

Senior citizens get an additional 50 basis points (bps) extra over others on their deposits. Senior citizens will get an interest rate ranging from 3.5%p.a. to 7.5% p.a. on deposits maturing in seven days to ten years.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated