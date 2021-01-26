IDFC First Bank revises fixed deposit (FD) interest rates. Latest rates here

Private sector lender IDFC First Bank offers short-term FDs ranging from seven days to one year and long-term FDs ranging from one to ten years. FD interest rates in IDFC First Bank range from 2.75%p.a. to 5.7% p.a. for deposits with a tenure of 7 days to ten years. These latest FD interest rates are applicable from 16 January 2021. State Bank of India (SBI), Axis Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB) revised the interest rates on term deposits this month.

For FDs maturing in seven days to 14 days, IDFC First Bank offers 2.75% interest rate. For 15-60 days and 61-90 days, the bank gives 2.85% and 3.10% interest rate respectively. For term deposits maturing in 92-180 days 3.55%, and 181-270 days 3.80%. For FDs maturing in 271 - 365 days 4.00%, 366 - 398 days 4.30% and 399 days 3.75%. For term deposits with tenure 400 - 540 days, the bank gives an interest rate of 4.65%. For FDs maturing in 541 to 1095 days, IDFC First Bank gives 5.05% interest.

IDFC First Bank FD interest rates for long term deposits with tenure of 3 years to 10 years are 5.70%

IDFC First Bank latest FD interest rates for general public effective 16 January 2021

7 - 14 days 2.75%

15 - 35 days 2.85%

36 - 45 days 2.85%

46 - 60 days 2.85%

61 - 91 days 3.10%

92 - 180 days 3.55%

181 - 270 days 3.80%

271 - 365 days 4.00%

366 - 398 days 4.30%

399 days 3.75%

400 - 540 days 4.65%

541 - 731 days 5.05%

732 - 1095 days 5.05%

3 years 1days - 5 years 5.70%

5 Year 1 Day - 8 Years 5.70%

8 Year 1 Day - 10 Years 5.70%

IDFC First Bank, which recently launched its credit card business, is offering interest-free cash advances for 48 days and dynamic interest rates on revolving credit to its customers. The bank was founded by the merger of IDFC Bank and Capital First in December 2018.

