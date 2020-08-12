IDFC First Bank revises fixed deposit (FD) interest rates. Latest rates here

For FDs maturing in seven days to 14 days, IDFC First Bank offers 3% interest rate. For 15-29 days and 30-45 days, the bank gives 4% and 5% interest rate respectively. For term deposits maturing in 46 -90 days 6.00%, and 91-180 days 6.25%. For FDs maturing in 181 days to less than a year, IDFC First Bank gives 6.50% and for deposits maturing in 1 year to 499 days, the bank gives 6.75%. IDFC First Bank FD rates are the highest for the deposits with a tenure of 500 days, wherein the FD rate of interest is 7% p.a. IDFC First Bank FD interest rates for long term deposits with tenure of 501 days to ten years are 6.75%