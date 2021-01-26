IDFC First Bank revises fixed deposit (FD) interest rates. Latest rates here

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Private sector lender IDFC First Bank offers short-term FDs ranging from seven days to one year and long-term FDs ranging from one to ten years. FD interest rates in IDFC First Bank range from 2.75%p.a. to 5.7% p.a. for deposits with a tenure of 7 days to ten years. These latest FD interest rates are applicable from 16 January 2021. State Bank of India (SBI), Axis Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB) revised the interest rates on term deposits this month.

IDFC First Bank FD interest rates for long term deposits with tenure of 3 years to 10 years are 5.70%

IDFC First Bank latest FD interest rates for general public effective 16 January 2021

7 - 14 days 2.75%

15 - 35 days 2.85%

36 - 45 days 2.85%

46 - 60 days 2.85%

61 - 91 days 3.10%

92 - 180 days 3.55%

181 - 270 days 3.80%

271 - 365 days 4.00%

366 - 398 days 4.30%

399 days 3.75%

400 - 540 days 4.65%

541 - 731 days 5.05%

732 - 1095 days 5.05%

3 years 1days - 5 years 5.70%

5 Year 1 Day - 8 Years 5.70%

8 Year 1 Day - 10 Years 5.70%

IDFC First Bank, which recently launched its credit card business, is offering interest-free cash advances for 48 days and dynamic interest rates on revolving credit to its customers. The bank was founded by the merger of IDFC Bank and Capital First in December 2018.