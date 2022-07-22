IDFC First Bank revises interest rates on savings account: Check new rates here2 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 03:37 PM IST
The interest rates on savings bank accounts have been modified by private sector lender IDFC First Bank. The bank's official website states that the new savings account rates are effective as of July 20, 2022. In accordance with the revised, IDFC First Bank is now providing its savings account customers with a maximum interest rate of 6 per cent.