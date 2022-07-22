IDFC First Bank revises interest rates on savings account: Check new rates here

IDFC First Bank Savings Account Rates

The bank is now giving a 4 per cent interest rate on savings account balances up to ₹10 lac, while IDFC First Bank is now offering a maximum interest rate of 6 per cent on savings bank deposits of ₹10 lac to ₹25 Cr. On balances more than ₹25 crore to ₹100 crore, savings account holders will now receive interest at a rate of 5.00 per cent; on balances higher than ₹100 crore to ₹200 crore, they will now receive interest at a rate of 4.50 per cent. On a savings bank account balance of more than ₹200 crore, IDFC First Bank will now pay an interest rate of 3.50 per cent.