The IDFC First Private credit card is a premium credit card offered by IDFC Bank to high net worth individuals which aims to provide them with exclusive premium deals and offers to compliment their luxurious lifestyle. This credit card is offered to you only on invite, hence, if you are being offered this credit card, it is advisable to understand its features and fees so that you can compare it with other options available and make the right choice;

Key features of IDFC First Private Credit Card Welcome benefits: Get 2,00,000 reward points worth Rs. 50,000 on payment of joining fee.

Complimentary Taj Epicure membership during the first visit package. Reward points: 10X reward points on birthday spends.

6X reward points for online spends exceeding ₹ 30,000 per month.

30,000 per month. 3X reward points for offline spends over ₹ 30,000 per month.

30,000 per month. 1X reward points on insurance premium payments.

Additional 25% reward points if redeemed for donations.

Annual fee rewards: Get 1,00,000 bonus reward points on payment of annual fees.

Complimentary Taj Epicure membership on annual fee payment. Travel and lounge access: Complimentary access to domestic and International airport lounges and spas.

Complimentary access to railway lounges across the country.

0% forex markup fee on foreign transactions. Exclusive privileges: Discounts of up to Rs. 1500 every month on all booking of movie tickets, plays, and shows through BookMyshow.

Unlimited complimentary rounds of golf lessons. Travel insurance: Trip cancellation coverage of up to Rs. 50,000.

Air and travel accident insurance up to Rs. 1,00,00,000. Other benefits: No expiry on reward points.

No over limit charges.

9% fixed rate of interest on payment.

No late payment fee. Eligibility criteria for IDFC First Private Credit Card This credit card is offered only on invite. Hence, your eligibility for the card will matter depending on your relationship with the bank, your monthly and annual income as well as your overall credit profile. You must also maintain a healthy credit score as it will help you maintain a healthy creditworthiness. You must also maintain a low credit utilisation ratio as well as a high account balance.

Fees and charges of IDFC First Private Credit Card

Fees Amount Annual charges Rs. 50,000 + GST Renewal charges Rs. 50,000 + GST

Should you take the IDFC First Private Credit Card? This credit card is the right one for you if you are an existing customer of IDFC First Bank and want to elevate your luxurious life. Although the fees are enormously high, the benefits and features of the credit card are worth it if it aligns with your lifestyle.

In conclusion, before you get the credit card, you must analyse your needs and your budget. Credit cards can form habits and make you do spontaneous spending because of which you may end up with a hefty bill which you may not be able to afford if you do not plan your expenseswell. Hence, you must be aware of your spending and make informed decisions in order to avoid unnecessary debts and financial burdens.