IDFC FIRST Select Credit Card rewards: 4 easy steps to redeem your points

The IDFC FIRST Bank, provides for several unique credit card experiences for users. One such experience is IDFC FIRST Select Credit Card.
This particular credit card allows users to accumulate and redeem points across numerous platforms and provides them with unique experiences, special rewards and offers for using credit cards.
With no expiry on points that are rewards, cardholders can systematically plan their redemptions to ensure that they are able to maximise benefits.
There are multiple channels through which cardholders can redeem their accumulated reward points:
The IDFC FIRST Bank Select Credit Card's reward system is defined briefly below:
Each reward point simply equates to Rs. 0.25. Also, it is important to remember that these points do not expire, thus ensuring that the user can accumulate them and collect them on a long-term basis.
Note: The details of reward points discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated terms, conditions and applicable rates refer to the official website of IDFC FIRST Bank.
Now, when a user redeems points, a nominal fee of Rs. 99 plus GST is put on every transaction. It is important to note that certain transactions such as insurance payments, EMI conversions, fuel purchases on petrol pumps along with ATM withdrawals are excluded from earning reward points.
1. Log-in: Enter into the FIRST Rewards portal using your registered mobile number.
2. Check out the options: Go through the available options, redemption choices, including e-commerce vouchers, travel related bookings and merchandise.
3. Carefully redeem after selection: Select your desired reward, add it in your cart, check the items added carefully, proceed to checkout. Once you follow these steps you will see the applicable fee pop out.
4. Final confirmation acknowledgement: A confirmation message with the transaction details will be delivered to your registered email address and mobile number.
For more details on the IDFC FIRST Select Credit Card and its reward program, along with related doubts, applicable processing fees, issues or problems, please visit the official website of IDFC Bank: https://www.idfcfirstbank.com/
By visiting the official website of the bank, you can reach out to the customer support team also and raise your questions and doubts to them. They will help you in getting a smooth and seamless resolution on the same.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
