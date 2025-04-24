IDFC FIRST Select Credit Card rewards: 4 easy steps to redeem your points

Unlock exclusive rewards with the IDFC FIRST Select Credit Card. Redeem points for vouchers, travel, and more through the FIRST Rewards portal. Enjoy flexible redemption, no expiry on points, and top-notch customer support.

Shivam Shukla
Published24 Apr 2025, 02:05 PM IST
Redeem your IDFC FIRST Select Credit Card points for exciting rewards and exclusive offers at the FIRST Rewards portal.
The IDFC FIRST Bank, provides for several unique credit card experiences for users. One such experience is IDFC FIRST Select Credit Card.

This particular credit card allows users to accumulate and redeem points across numerous platforms and provides them with unique experiences, special rewards and offers for using credit cards.

With no expiry on points that are rewards, cardholders can systematically plan their redemptions to ensure that they are able to maximise benefits.

Redemption options

There are multiple channels through which cardholders can redeem their accumulated reward points:

  1. FIRST rewards portal: During online purchases, the reward points must be redeemed on the FIRST Rewards portal for vouchers or services. They are not provided directly at checkout on most e-commerce platforms. Further, users can also take the benefit of numerous redemption options including but not limited to brands such as Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra among others. This portal also provides for travel bookings, memberships and merchandise as well.
  2. Flexibility in redemption: IDFC FIRST Bank doesn’t offer direct in-store point redemption. Still, users can redeem points on the FIRST rewards portals for e-vouchers. This can be used for both online and offline shopping at partner brands. For more clarity on this visit the official website of the bank.

Basic understanding of the reward structure

The IDFC FIRST Bank Select Credit Card's reward system is defined briefly below:

  1. 3X points: Are made on offline spending of up to 20,000 per month.
  2. 6X points: Are made on online spending up to 20,000.
  3. 10X points: This is granted on incremental spending beyond 20,000 along with birthday transactions.

Each reward point simply equates to Rs. 0.25. Also, it is important to remember that these points do not expire, thus ensuring that the user can accumulate them and collect them on a long-term basis.

Note: The details of reward points discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated terms, conditions and applicable rates refer to the official website of IDFC FIRST Bank.

What are the redemption charges and exclusions?

Now, when a user redeems points, a nominal fee of Rs. 99 plus GST is put on every transaction. It is important to note that certain transactions such as insurance payments, EMI conversions, fuel purchases on petrol pumps along with ATM withdrawals are excluded from earning reward points.

Also Read | Credit Card: How can SBI card holders update their contact information online?

What are the steps to redeem reward points?

1. Log-in: Enter into the FIRST Rewards portal using your registered mobile number.

2. Check out the options: Go through the available options, redemption choices, including e-commerce vouchers, travel related bookings and merchandise.

3. Carefully redeem after selection: Select your desired reward, add it in your cart, check the items added carefully, proceed to checkout. Once you follow these steps you will see the applicable fee pop out.

4. Final confirmation acknowledgement: A confirmation message with the transaction details will be delivered to your registered email address and mobile number.

Conclusion

For more details on the IDFC FIRST Select Credit Card and its reward program, along with related doubts, applicable processing fees, issues or problems, please visit the official website of IDFC Bank: https://www.idfcfirstbank.com/

Also Read | Activate your credit card: Online, SMS, and customer care options explained

By visiting the official website of the bank, you can reach out to the customer support team also and raise your questions and doubts to them. They will help you in getting a smooth and seamless resolution on the same.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

 

 

 

First Published:24 Apr 2025, 02:05 PM IST
