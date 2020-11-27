IDFC MF fumbles, asks for rollover for Opportunity Fund

“The country’s GDP growth which was 7-8% at the time of fund launch in December 2017 unfortunately fell to 4-5% growth over CY18-19 before coming to a grinding halt in March-May 2020, resulting in GDP contraction for CY20. Also, (the Reserve Bank of India’s) monetary policy from January 2018 till March 2020 has been neutral to tight. This has impacted the smaller companies within the portfolio, as the small-cap segment had seen multiple contraction during the same period. The above impacted the performance of the fund in tandem with the sectoral index," IDFC Mutual Fund said in an emailed response to Mint. The BSE 500 (TRI)’s performance, however, is in the positive territory, in the corrsponding period, as mentioned earlier in the story.