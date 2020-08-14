IDFC MF introduces side-pocketing provision in its scheme documents

Once the enabling provisions are inserted in the scheme documents, an AMC is allowed to carry out side-pocketing if its debt holdings are downgraded below the investment grade or default. Investors in the side-pocketed units receive repayments if and when the borrowers make repayments to the fund. Thus, side-pocketing allows existing investors to exit the remaining part of the scheme without giving up the chance of recovering money on the bad debt. New investors in the scheme are not allotted these units.