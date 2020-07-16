IDFC MF lays down roadmap for living through financial repression

According to him, Indian savers should accept the reality of low yields for relatively safe paper. For instance, this could be very short-dated government securities, which minimize both duration and credit risk. They can tactically allocate to higher duration debt to some extent or place a small part of their portfolio in longer-dated debt. However, he warned strongly against moving into lower-credit paper. “Such positions are prone to sudden illiquidity and hence may end up trapping investors," he added.