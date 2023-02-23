IDFC MF set to launch India’s first international debt fund
- It gives investors an opportunity to diversify beyond India, and into US treasurys which are seen as a safe-haven asset in times of economic uncertainty
IIDFC Mutual Fund (MF)—a fund house known for its debt funds—is all set to launch the IDFC US Treasury Bond 0-1 Year FOF (fund of funds), the industry’s first international debt fund. This opens the doors for Indian retail investors to gain access to the ultra-safe and currently high-yield US treasury securities, and also hedge their exposure to the dollar in a convenient way. It gives investors an opportunity to diversify beyond India, and into US treasurys which are seen as a safe-haven asset in times of economic uncertainty.
