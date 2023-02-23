IDFC MF set to launch India’s first international debt fund

With the US Fed on a rate-hike spree, 1-year US treasury yields have climbed up from 0.38% to 4.65% in 2022 , making it a good time to invest in US debt. And within US treasurys, the fund will be investing in papers that mature in up to 1 year. Given the inversion in the US yield curve (long-term yields are lower than short-term yields, see chart), the 0-1-year segment offers the highest yields of 4.66% to 4.83%. Compared to this, 10-year US treasurys are offering 3.51%. And once you account for returns in rupee terms assuming the Indian currency depreciates, that adds another 4-5% to your dollar-denominated returns. Over the long run, the rupee has depreciated against the dollar, though there have been phases when the Indian currency has appreciated. If we look at 1-year rolling returns, in nine of the 10 years since 2013, the rupee depreciation has added to the US dollar-denominated returns (see chart).