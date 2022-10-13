IDFC Mutual Fund launches IDFC CRISIL IBX Gilt April 2026 Index Fund

Vishal Kapoor, CEO, IDFC AMC said, “With changing economic and market conditions, investors are seeking to diversify their portfolio across quality debt instruments that could offer reasonable stability, higher liquidity and greater flexibility than traditional fixed-term instruments. Gilt Target Maturity Index Fund has a specified maturity period and invests in government securities, the highest quality debt instruments. Additionally, these open-ended funds provide significant liquidity to investors with an option to redeem their investments easily on any business day. These funds provide reasonable predictability of returns to those who remain invested till maturity, encouraging investors to mobilize their savings for a longer time horizon. Moreover, these funds offer the indexation benefit for investments above three years, helping investors save tax on long-term capital gains and enhance their earnings potential."

