IDFC Mutual Fund plans to launch US equity fund of funds

The JP Morgan US Growth Fund has a portfolio of 81 stocks and is benchmarked to the Russell 1000 Growth Index as of 31 May. It is primarily a large-cap oriented fund with some allocation to mid-cap stocks. The fund is slightly underweight for “hot" sectors such as technology and healthcare and overweight sectors like financials and industrials. Despite its relative underweighting, however, its top four holdings are tech stocks—Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft and Facebook. The slight value orientation overall,however, has resulted in it having a lower PE ratio (23.6 times) than its benchmark (26 times). The fund is overweight stocks such as agricultural equipment maker Deere, Snap (owner of the Snapchat app), brokerage Charles Schwab and financial services companies such as Morgan Stanley and the Blackstone Group. The JP Morgan US Growth Fund has delivered a CAGR of 26.6% in dollar terms over the past five years, as of 31 May beating its benchmark by 5%. In rupee terms, this translates to 28.5%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}