If a homemaker is to get a salary, how much should it be?

In 2020, actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan promised salaries to homemakers for their unrecognised and unmonetised labour. This proposal was part of his political party’s election manifesto and did not see the light of the day after the party lost in the state election. Last year, during a ruling, the Supreme Court asserted that a woman’s work at home must be seen as equal to that of her office-going husband. It added that the labor of homemakers contribute to the economic condition of the family, and thereby to the economy of the nation, but did not quantify this value.