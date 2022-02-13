If a senior citizen makes FD in name of his son, who will pay tax on interest?

Alternatively, you can advance this money as loan to your son which then can be invested by him in FD and which shall be taxable in his hand. The loan can be interest free or interest bearing loan. Please note that in case you give an interest free loan and are already paying any interest on the money borrowed, advancing of interest free loan will not work as the assessing office may disallow your claim for proportionate interest paid relatable to the interest free loan.

