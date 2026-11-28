As warnings about artificial intelligence's potential dangers grow louder, some researchers working on AI safety are facing an unusual personal finance question: Does it make sense to save for retirement if advanced AI could radically change the world or even threaten human existence?

A Business Insider report explores how six AI safety experts assess the possibility of an AI-driven catastrophe and whether their concerns have influenced their spending, savings, investments and retirement plans.

Their views and financial decisions vary considerably, reflecting different assessments of how soon AI could pose an existential threat and whether humanity can prevent such an outcome.

How AI safety researchers are planning their finances Roman Yampolskiy Roman Yampolskiy, a computer science professor at the University of Louisville, estimates a 99.9% probability of human extinction from advanced AI over the next century unless humanity fundamentally changes course.

Yet, he continues to save for retirement, arguing that even a small possibility of survival makes financial security important.

Adam Gleave Adam Gleave, CEO of AI alignment research nonprofit FAR.AI, estimates a 15% chance of an AI-driven catastrophe or human extinction over the next several decades, including a 5% probability within the next few years.

Rather than cutting back on retirement savings, Gleave said he is saving more because he believes superintelligent AI could eliminate jobs and make future employment less certain.

David Krueger David Krueger, executive director of AI safety nonprofit Evitable, believes humanity faces more than a 50% chance of extinction from AI, potentially within the next five years.

He said the possibility of losing control of advanced AI as early as this year or next has influenced major personal and professional decisions.

Zvi Mowshowitz Zvi Mowshowitz, founder of policy nonprofit Balsa Research, estimates a roughly 70% chance of an AI-driven catastrophe or extinction during his lifetime, with much of the risk concentrated over the next two to 20 years.

Despite this assessment, he continues to plan for retirement, partly to maintain financial security and peace of mind for himself and his family.

Nate Soares Nate Soares, president of the Machine Intelligence Research Institute and co-author of If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies, estimates that AI has more than a 50% chance of causing human extinction within the next decade.

His concerns have led him to stop contributing to retirement savings. In an October interview with The Atlantic CEO Nicholas Thompson, Soares said he had not contributed to his 401(k) since leaving Google around a decade ago.

He believes sufficiently advanced AI could develop objectives that conflict with human interests and eventually become self-sufficient, potentially making the planet uninhabitable for humans.

Andreas Kirsch Andreas Kirsch, a former research scientist at Google DeepMind, believes an AI-driven catastrophe comparable in scale to the Covid-19 pandemic is quite likely within five years if governments and technology companies fail to take adequate precautions.

He also considers human extinction possible but believes stronger regulation, monitoring and government intervention could prevent such outcomes.

Despite his concerns, Kirsch said he has maintained a conservative investment strategy and has not changed his financial plans.

The Business Insider report also noted that the six researchers' views do not necessarily represent the wider AI research community, nor should their personal financial decisions be treated as recommendations for others.